Hughes Springs and Woden softball fall at state tournament

In high school softball, a pair of East Texas teams are hoping to bring back a state title from Austin. From Class 3A, Hughes Springs made its first ever trip to the final four. The Lady Mustangs faced Little River Academy in the semifinals and fall just short 3 to 2.



From Class 2A Woden who made its first ever trip to state, faced back to back state champion Shiner in the semifinals. The Lady Eagles' season comes to end after a 5 to 1 loss.



