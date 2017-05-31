Arp's DeMarvion Overshown verbally commits to Texas; Earl Campbell talks ETX to Austin

It's fitting Earl Campbell was in East Texas Wednesday, because the top talent from the region and nation is deciding to attend his Alma Mater. On his twitter account Wednesday night DeMarvion Overshown verbally committed to Texas.



The Arp safety from the class of 2018 is the most sought after recruit from our area and holds 30 Division I offers. Overshown racked up over 170 tackles and forced four turnovers for the Tigers last year.

And on Tuesday night, Carthage star running back Keaontay Ingram verbally committed to the Longhorns. So new head coach Tom Herman is on quite the roll

With over 25 Division I offers, Ingram is considered by some recruiting Web sites to be the best running back in the state.

All of this recent news is ironic because Campbell just had lunch with Herman on Tuesday and they talked about the importance of recruiting

East Texas.



