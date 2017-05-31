Tyler Lee student athlete receives Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Awar - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Lee student athlete receives Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship

Harmon wins the 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship. Harmon wins the 2017 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award scholarship.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Since the 2013 season, the top offensive player in Division I college football with ties to the lone star state has received the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

In order to help and recognize outstanding high school student athletes from smith county, Campbell and SPORTyler created the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose scholarship in 2014.

In its third year of existence, Tyler Lee's Venisha Harmon has been awarded the $5,00 scholarship for 2017 and was honored during a luncheon
Wednesday afternoon.

The soon to be high school graduate was a member of the red raider powerlifting team and participated in numerous clubs and organizations.

To now be associated with the former John Tyler star, NFL Hall of Famer, and Heisman Trophy winner is something Harmon doesn't take lightly.

