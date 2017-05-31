TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police working major crash at Old Jacksonvi - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Tyler police working major crash at Old Jacksonville, WSW Loop 323

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Tyler police are responding to the scene of an accident on Loop 323 at Old Jacksonville Highway.

This is right in front of the Brookshire's plant on the loop. 

No word yet on injuries, but drivers should avoid the area, as traffic is reported by witnesses at the scene to be very congested.

