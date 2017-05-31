Tyler Junior College baseball wins fourth straight national title

Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship.

The Apaches have ended the last three years with an epic celebration, and they were trying to become the first junior college program to ever win

four straight titles.

TJC faced Niagara County in Greeneville, Tennessee and like it had all World Series, Tyler struck in the first inning to build a lead. The Apaches,

who won their first three games at the national tournament, had a three run first frame and never looked back. TJC defeated the ThunderWolves 5 to 1 and clinched their fourth consecutive national championship to make history.



During this incredible, unthinkable, and unbelievable run, Head Coach Doug Wren and his program have gone a perfect 16-0 at the national tournament.



