Tyler Junior College baseball wins fourth straight national titl - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Tyler Junior College baseball wins fourth straight national title

TJC baseball claims its fourth straight championship. TJC baseball claims its fourth straight championship.
TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship.

The Apaches have ended the last three years with an epic celebration, and they were trying to become the first junior college program to ever win
four straight titles.

TJC faced Niagara County in Greeneville, Tennessee and like it had all World Series, Tyler struck in the first inning to build a lead. The Apaches,
who won their first three games at the national tournament, had a three run first frame and never looked back. TJC defeated the ThunderWolves 5 to 1 and clinched their fourth consecutive national championship to make history.

During this incredible, unthinkable, and unbelievable run, Head Coach Doug Wren and his program have gone a perfect 16-0 at the national tournament.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Tyler Junior College baseball wins fourth straight national title

    Tyler Junior College baseball wins fourth straight national title

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:53 PM EDT2017-06-01 01:53:49 GMT
    TJC baseball claims its fourth straight championship.TJC baseball claims its fourth straight championship.

    Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship. 

    More >>

    Kings of the dogpile, the Tyler baseball team entered the night with a chance to claim the 2017 Division III Junior College national championship. 

    More >>

  • Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

    Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:05:00 GMT
    Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.

    From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.

    More >>

    From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly