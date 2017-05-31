Tatum cleanup continues as East Texans try to get back to normal

People in Tatum are continuing the cleanup process after Sunday night's storms.

Residents in the city have been working to remove the many trees that litter their properties, and for some their homes.

We were with them Wednesday as they pulled trees down in an attempt to get things back to normal.

Sam Marsh is still taking in how close the destruction is to his home.

"It still make my heart just go, 90 to nothing, cold chills on me. I just live right here, 50 feet from it," says Marsh.



A business next to his home was destroyed by a tree.



"It was a loud, loud bang. It was a scary situation," says Marsh.



He says thankfully, no one was inside and the building was being leased.



At another location the cleanup begins for Justin Crowley and company are with Grace Christian Fellowship Church.



"This is actually a sister church of ours that we're looking at purchasing and it's got some structural damage," says Crowley.



He directs the high school students who are with him to pull a large tree off of a church building.

They get chains ready to put on the tree, "I'd like to go above that limb that way it holds it up there," says Crowley.



They like many are trying to remove the remnants of this storm and as the tree falls down, they're succeeding.



In other parts of town another homeowner told us they rode the storm out in their hall way. They ended up having a tree fall right through the middle of their home. The homeowner says they’re working on putting things back together.

Crews in the city were also working to restore power, but for all those caught in the storms, and working to fix the damage, progress comes one step at a time.



"There's a lot of work to be done out here, but the good thing is, is that everyone's pulling together," says Crowley.

Swepco says there are still around 150 people without power in the city of Tatum. However in areas just outside of Tatum, rusk county electric co-op says there are 600 without power.

A time table wasn't given on when those customers might get their power back, but both companies say they are working as quickly as possible.

