ETX Veterans return home after Day 3 of Brookshire's Heroes Flight

The Brookshire's Heroes Flight wrapped up their third and final day in Washington D.C. with a trip to the National Air and Space Museum's Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center.

Veterans visited awe-inspiring memorials in Washington DC, but the real impacting moment was visiting an airplane museum with a World War II veteran.



These men have stories upon stories involving these planes. All you have to do is listen.



Take Elmer Car. His job was to photograph islands from a P 38 with a 50-pound camera.



"We were over Iwo Jima and Okinawa and all those islands," Car said. "Our squadron mapped all of those islands. And then they decided where to go in, and what to do. That was a year before they went in."



That's a pretty cool job for someone so young.



"Just a kid," Carr said. "I was only 18."



And that's not the only plane he knows. The Enola Gay, the B-29 to drop the atomic bomb on Hiroshima, is the most famous plane here. Car found out about its job in an interesting way.



"When we were on Guam, these B-29's were taking off, probably one every minute," Car said. "We knew something was going on because it didn't seem right. That night we found out the plane had taken off that had the bomb."



These are memories that movies come from. But they aren't the memories most important to Elmer, and all these veterans, on this day.



"I'll have more memories of this trip. This has been wonderful."

