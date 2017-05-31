View from above: an aerial look at the EF-1 aftermath

The company says no one was inside when the incident occurred. (Source: KLTV)

Starting up and over Longview, the damage is apparent. Head north from the East Texas Regional Airport for five minutes in Chopper 7 and you'll find the collapsed Joy Global Storage Dome #2. It's more commonly referred to as the LeTourneau Dome, and it's still waiting to be cleaned up after being ripped up by Sunday's EF-1.

Track southeast toward Tatum and straight line winds have leveled a broad path of trees. Then in Tatum, more trees uprooted and tossed onto structures.

Electrical crews were still working to restore power to a central area on Wednesday. The level of wind did not have the power to life mobile homes off the ground, but it did have the power to crash trees.

Sheet metal sheds and awnings took short trips through backyards and a church steeple toppled from its perch.

A trip above the storm path reveals debris, wood - brick - metal, all waiting to be picked up still.

