Longview tests siren system after reported difficulties during storms

There were no storms in East Texas today, but in one city, warning sirens were going off.



Officials in Longview moved up the test of their emergency siren system in response to Sunday's tornadoes. Some residents claimed they could not hear the sirens during the storms, even when they were just a few feet away.



A week ahead of schedule, the City of Longview held its regular test of the emergency siren warning system.



"This is in response to a lot of concern expressed by our citizens that advised during recent storm activity that some could hear the sirens and some could not," says Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman.



The system is activated in response to the National Weather Service.



"In Longview we activate the sirens anytime the National Weather Service issues a tornado warning for Gregg County," says City of Longview Public

Information Officer Shawn Hara.



With Sunday's storms that came through, the sirens did go off, and a number of people said they did hear the sirens, but there were those who said they did not.



"We activated the sirens, but after that we had some residents say they didn't hear the sirens. Some say they did. We know that they were activated

that they were operating in some locations," Hara says.



Due to some electrical issues caused by power surges during the weekend storm, the city needed to conclusively determine every siren worked.



"Anything with technology, electronics , moving parts, it's could have a potential problem," Steelman says.



In a statement on the City of Longview's website Wednesday evening, Steelman elaborated.





“Some residents indicated that they did not hear the sirens this past Sunday, so it was very important that we do a siren test early this week. Based on this test, we can assure the residents of Longview that the system is working properly, and it will be available if and when the next activation occurs.” Steelman added, “During the May 28 siren activation, the City’s Emergency Communication Center was hit by a series of large electrical surges that caused damage to the network computer, lights, auxiliary computer, and radio associated with the siren system. However, Public Safety Communications were able to audibly verify that the siren nearest the communication center was activated during the storm. We cannot conclusively determine whether the power surge did or did not disrupt the siren activation, but we are taking steps to mitigate the threat of power surges in the future.”

"There are also some issues that took place around the storm with electrical issues. In this case it was a quick moving storm, there weren't warnings issued well in advance," says Hara.



All 20 sirens were tested and individually observed to ensure they were working properly.



"The only way we can really verify if there is a potential problem with the system is to conduct this test. We take the safety of our citizens at top priority; it's the paramount of our existence, it's what we are here for," says Steelman.



The city says all of the 20 sirens tested today sounded as they were supposed to. Officials say in three locations, the sirens did not rotate as they were designed to, and are being checked for mechanical maintenance.



