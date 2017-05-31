WWII pilot's Texas family found for ceremony in France - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

WWII pilot's Texas family found for ceremony in France

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bert Espy (Source: KLTV) Bert Espy (Source: KLTV)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

The search for a family member of a World War II pilot who died in France has ended in success in Texas.

Last week we brought you the story of Army Air Force First Lieutenant "Bert Espy" of Longview,  who was killed when his plane went down at Periers
France in June 1944.

French officials had searched unsuccessfully for members of Espy's family to attend a ceremony honoring his service.
After the story aired, Espy's relatives in Arlington contacted us at KLTV, and have been invited to represent Epsy at the honors ceremony in France
on June 24.

