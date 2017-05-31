WWII pilot's Texas family found for ceremony in France

The search for a family member of a World War II pilot who died in France has ended in success in Texas.



Last week we brought you the story of Army Air Force First Lieutenant "Bert Espy" of Longview, who was killed when his plane went down at Periers

France in June 1944.

Related: France to honor Longview WWII family



French officials had searched unsuccessfully for members of Espy's family to attend a ceremony honoring his service.

After the story aired, Espy's relatives in Arlington contacted us at KLTV, and have been invited to represent Epsy at the honors ceremony in France

on June 24.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.