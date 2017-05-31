Gift of Love: Daniel

We had fun afternoon learning a new card game at Geek World where we all got to have super powers! 15-year-old Daniel enjoys reading comic books and playing card or board games. He also enjoys school.

"I like science and I think I like P.E. too," Daniel said.



This quiet and polite teenager is a good student. Daniel says he has his sights set on attending Texas Tech University some day. And he hopes his future involves games!



"I do want to be a video game designer," Daniel said.



Daniel also likes to play outside and keep up with his peers. He loves football but that's not all.



"I like to play basketball," Daniel said.



As for his three wishes, Daniel's first involves his favorite sports hero.



"I'd like to meet LeBron James. That would be really cool. He's one of my favorites. I'd like to go to Italy," Daniel said.



Daniel's third wish would be to own his own business. When it comes to Daniel's forever family, he would like a mom and a dad. Daniel would also like older siblings who will play and hang out with him.



"Playing board games with them. Going outside and playing catch," Daniel said.



Daniel wants more than anything to find his forever family.



"Just that they would love me through hard times and good times," Daniel said.



A family that will show Daniel the Gift of Love.

