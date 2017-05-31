Police ID men killed in Greenville dealership shooting, 20 rounds fired in 6 seconds

Police have released new details after three men were found shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.

According to Greenville officials, an active shooter situation happened Tuesday night at Nissan of Greenville, located at 6403 Interstate 30.

From the Greenville Police Department:

On May 30, at approximately 7:10 p.m. two men with F.N.G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi were at the Greenville Nissan dealership attempting to apprehend a fugitive.

The fugitive was Ramon Michael Hutchinson, aka Raymond Hutchinson, age 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota.

The F.N.G. employees were identified as Gabriel Bernal, age 33, and Fidel Garcia, age 54. This unfortunate and tragic incident occurred in Greenville where three outsiders crossed paths.

Hutchinson had an outstanding warrant for Failure to Appear on a 1st Degree drug charge from the Hennepin County Sherriff’s Office in Minneapolis. Hutchinson was in an office at the dealership with another person when he was approached by Bernal and Garcia. Bernal and Garcia drew weapons and began giving Hutchinson commands.

Hutchinson attempted to pull a pistol from his waistband but dropped his pistol on a desk. A scuffle ensued in the office as Hutchinson tried to pick up the weapon.

Hutchinson was able to retrieve his weapon and began firing. Both Garcia and Bernal returned fire. Approximately 20 shots were fired in a time span of an estimated 6 seconds.

All three subjects suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. An inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden and all three bodies were transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

