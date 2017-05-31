Officials release IDs, video, 911 calls from Greenville fatal shooting at dealership

WARNING: Video contains graphic content and may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

Greenville officials have released video and new details after three men were shot to death at an East Texas car dealership.

According to Greenville officials, an active shooter situation happened about 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Nissan of Greenville, in the 6400 block of Interstate 30.

Wednesday, the men were identified as Gabriel Bernal, 33, Fidel Garcia, 54, and Raymond Hutchinson, 49, of St. Paul, Minnesota. according to Kathy Lucas, with the Greenville City Manager's Office.

Related: 3 killed in shooting at Greenville Nissan dealership

According to Lucas, Bernal and Garcia were with F.N.G. Security and Investigations of Corpus Christi and were at the dealership to apprehend a fugitive - later identified as Hutchinson.

"This unfortunate and tragic incident occurred in Greenville where three outsiders crossed paths," Lucas said in a city press release.

According to the city, Hutchinson had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a first degree drug charge from the Hennepin County Sherriff’s Office in Minneapolis.

"Hutchinson was in an office at the dealership with another person when he was approached by Bernal and Garcia. Bernal and Garcia drew weapons and began giving Hutchinson commands," the release states.

Officials say Hutchinson attempted to pull a pistol from his waistband but dropped it on a desk. A scuffle followed. He was able to retrieve the weapon and began firing. Officials say that's when Garcia and Bernal returned fire. About 20 shots were fired in about 6 seconds.

All three suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

An inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Sheila Linden. Officials say all three bodies have been transported to the Southwest Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.