Day 3 of Heroes Flight: ETX Veterans tour Air and Space Museum, return home

Our East Texas Veterans will enjoy their last day in the nation's capitol Wednesday.

Veterans will tour the Air and Space Museum near Dulles before heading home.

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is the 13th trip that has been sponsored by Brookshire Grocery Company and Super 1 Foods.

Veterans were greeted by applause at their arrival in Washington D.C. on the first Day of the Heroes Flight.

On the second day, veterans toured various monuments at the nation's capitol and were honored by the Whitehouse High School band.

The veterans are expected to arrive in Shreveport at 4:30 p.m. and will arrive in Tyler, at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport at 6 p.m.

