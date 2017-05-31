Murchison woman dies in one-vehicle wreck in Smith County

A one-vehicle crash just west of Tyler has claimed the life of a Murchison woman.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark said the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, 21-year-old Austynne Brooke Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge James Meredith.

A preliminary report indicates Roberts was traveling westbound on FM 729, six miles west of Tyler when she lost control of the vehicle, causing her to over correct, leaving the roadway and striking a tree.

The fatal wreck occurred around 2 p.m Tuesday.

Her body was taken to Lighthouse Professional Services funeral home in Tyler. Next of kin has been notified.