Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case in court for pre-trial hearing

The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl will be in court today.

Another pre-trial hearing is set for Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24. Zavala-Garcia is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year old Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

Zavala-Garcia fitted with headphones, interpreters currently being sworn in. #7onscene — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) May 31, 2017

