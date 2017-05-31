Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case goes through first pre-trial hearing

The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl was in court on Wednesday.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24 is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year old Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

In the pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the state defense discussed evidence that was given to Zavala-Garcia's legal counsel and stated that some forensic work still needed to be done. The next pre-trial hearing will be held on July 6th.



Zavala-Garcia fitted with headphones, interpreters currently being sworn in. #7onscene — Paul Rivera (@PaulRiveraNews) May 31, 2017

