Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case goes through first pre-trial hearing

By KLTV News Staff
Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records) Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)
SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) -

The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl was in court on Wednesday.

Gustavo Zavala-Garcia, 24 is charged with capital murder in the death of 10-year old Kayla Gomez-Orozco. Kayla's body was found in a well on Zavala-Garcia's property in November 2016, days after she was abducted from a prayer service in Bullard.

In the pre-trial hearing Wednesday, the state defense discussed evidence that was given to Zavala-Garcia's legal counsel and stated that some forensic work still needed to be done. The next pre-trial hearing will be held on July 6th.
 

Live Blog 7OnScene: Gustavo Zavala-Garcia in court for hearing
 
