Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
Whitehouse band performs at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV) Whitehouse band performs at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV)
East Texas Veterans attend performance by Whitehouse band at World War II Memorial on Tuesday. (Source: KLTV) East Texas Veterans attend performance by Whitehouse band at World War II Memorial on Tuesday. (Source: KLTV)
Whitehouse High School band at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV) Whitehouse High School band at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV)
WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) -

The Whitehouse High School band had the honor of performing at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

On hand for the concert was East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, as well as several East Texas World War II veterans who traveled to the nation's capital on the Brookshire's Hero Flight. 

Heroes Flight, which is sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is Whitehouse Band Director Denny Whitley's last trip as director of bands for Whitehouse Independent School District. Whitley, who has been at WISD for 28 years is retiring after 46 years as a band director.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • DPS identifies driver killed in Smith County one-vehicle wreck

    DPS identifies driver killed in Smith County one-vehicle wreck

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:05:48 GMT
    From the Texas Department of Public Safety Yesterday just before 2 p.m., Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-279, six miles west of the city of Tyler.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, identified as 21 year-old Austynne Brooke Roberts of Murchison, was traveling west bound on FM-279 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right causing the driver to overcorrect to the left.   The vehicle ran off...More >>
    From the Texas Department of Public Safety Yesterday just before 2 p.m., Troopers responded to a one vehicle fatal crash on FM-279, six miles west of the city of Tyler.  Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, identified as 21 year-old Austynne Brooke Roberts of Murchison, was traveling west bound on FM-279 when the vehicle went off the roadway to the right causing the driver to overcorrect to the left.   The vehicle ran off...More >>

  • Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case in court for pre-trial hearing

    Suspect in Kayla Gomez-Orozco murder case in court for pre-trial hearing

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 10:02 AM EDT2017-05-31 14:02:30 GMT
    Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)Gustavo Zavala-Garcia (Source: Smith County Judicial Records)

    The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl will be in court today. 

    More >>

    The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl will be in court today. 

    More >>

  • Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial

    Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 9:00 AM EDT2017-05-31 13:00:02 GMT
    Whitehouse band performs at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV)Whitehouse band performs at World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. (Source: KLTV)

    The Whitehouse High School band had the honor of performing at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

    More >>

    The Whitehouse High School band had the honor of performing at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly