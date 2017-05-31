Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial

The Whitehouse High School band had the honor of performing at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

On hand for the concert was East Texas Congressman Louie Gohmert, as well as several East Texas World War II veterans who traveled to the nation's capital on the Brookshire's Hero Flight.

Heroes Flight, which is sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.

This is Whitehouse Band Director Denny Whitley's last trip as director of bands for Whitehouse Independent School District. Whitley, who has been at WISD for 28 years is retiring after 46 years as a band director.

