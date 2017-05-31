Whitehouse High School band performs at World War II Memorial

The suspect in the murder of a Smith County girl will be in court today.More >>
The Whitehouse High School band had the honor of performing at the World War II Memorial in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.
After hearing from many residents who say they did not hear sirens ahead of Sunday's tornado, Longview city officials say the city plans to test its sirens Wednesday at noon.
Insulin cartridges one resident needs to keep at room temperature are going bad in the 80+ degree days that have followed the storm.
