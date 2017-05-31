Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. A very slight chanc - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Wednesday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. A very slight chance for an afternoon shower. High 88

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Good Wednesday morning, East Texas!  Another mild start with temperatures near 70 degrees this morning. We'll also see a little bit of patchy dense fog to start our day.  This afternoon looks a lot like yesterday.  We'll be partly cloudy and very warm with highs reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  Light southeasterly winds are expected today.  There's still a very slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to pop up this afternoon, but just like the last couple of days, it doesn't look like many places will see the rain.  Those rain chances increase for tomorrow.  Becoming mostly cloudy overnight with showers and a few thunderstorms likely during the day Thursday.  Temperatures Thursday afternoon reach the mid 80s.  Chances for scattered showers and storms will stick around in the forecast into the weekend.  Not everyone will see rain every day, but the chance does exist for each afternoon.  The next cold front arrives early Sunday.  It looks to be a weak front, so no cool down is expected.  We could see some thunderstorms along the front, but severe weather chances are very low at this time.  

