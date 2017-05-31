East Texas roadwork for week of May 29

Released by the Texas Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of May 29, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance is placing a hot mix overlay on FM 19 between Neches and Frankston. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

A traffic switch is planned for Tuesday, June 6, from the Tucker Store to the Trinity River Relief Bridge, weather permitting. Southbound traffic will be moved to the new paving section and the new SH 294 intersection will be opened. Northbound traffic will continue in the same travel lane for now as work gets underway in the existing southbound lanes. Other ongoing work includes: concrete paving operations in the new northbound lanes between FM 645 and CR 2205, and work on the new FM 645 Overpass. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

The contractor is applying hot mix to the southbound shoulders. A traffic switch is planned for June to move traffic to the new SB shoulder to allow for construction of the eastbound shoulder and climbing lanes. The southbound lanes are being widened as work continues throughout the project limits to extend culverts, perform temporary widening and install driveways. Expect occasional lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The posted speed limit is 55 mph.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

Cost: $499,832.22

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work on the bridge beams is ongoing. The road is closed and traffic detoured.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville Maintenance continues base and edge work on FM 2493 between US 69 and FM 177. The Rusk crew resumes base repairs on FM 851 between US 69 and FM 343. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 mile south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is installing culverts on this project to widen US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

With traffic moved to its permanent configuration the contractor plans to remove the westbound detour. Expect daily lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

The contractor continues drainage pipe installations on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance will be back on SH 135 conducting base repairs at the Traffic Circle in Kilgore. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane. Crews will also be cutting shoulders on SH 135 between I-20 and SH 31 requiring varying lane closures. Once complete and weather permitting, work will move to SH 149 between Eastman Road in Longview and SH 322 in Lakeport.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

SH 300/Gilmer Road and US 80 ADA Ramps

Limits: US 80 from Loop 281 to Spur 63 & SH 300 from FM 2275 to Hawkins Parkway

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2017

Crews continue to construct ADA curb ramps on SH 300/Gilmer Road and US 80. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses on both roadways.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Traffic is reduced to one lane in all directions as subgrade work is conducted on this project to widen Loop 281 from US 80 to just north of FM 1845. Work will be conducted in multiple traffic phases that could require overnight lane closures. Motorists should use other routes to avoid delays. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: From SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

Closeout activities continue on this project to build a new overpass over the railroad crossing winds down. Meanwhile, motorists can expect closures and delays starting the week of June 5 when a private contractor conducts repairs to the pedestrian overpass on US 80 at Good Shepherd Hospital. Lane closures will be necessary as work progresses across US 80.

FM 2087 over Sabine River

Limits: From 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $3.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor is conducting work on the new bridge deck. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until late summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

The contractor is hauling embankment, laying storm drains and conducting bridge work on this new roadway to connect Gilmer and McCann roads. The intersection of Graystone Road and new George Richey Road/FM 2275 is closed to thru traffic. Local traffic can use SH 300 or McCann Road to access Graystone Road. All other traffic must use alternate routes. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance continues mill and inlay operations on FM 1616 between BU31 and Loop 7. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays. This work will also impact Enterprise Street. Suggested alternate routes include taking BU 31 or Loop 7, or continuing on Loop 7 and exiting SH 31. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

The contractor continues work at the intersection of RM 2588 in LaRue. Expect short delays. A segment of RM 2588 remains unpaved as work continues at the intersection. Drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits and occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Dirt and drainage work continue around Loop 60E in LaRue to near Baxter. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

Traffic has been moved to the new eastbound lanes which will carry two-way traffic until the permanent westbound travel lanes are completed. The contractor now begins extending concrete structures and conducting dirt work as phase two construction to build the new westbound lanes gets underway. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is installing drainage box culverts, and installing and maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earth and culvert wing wall work, and flex-base operations are ongoing. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Early 2017

No activity is planned for this project.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to perform edge maintenance on FM 1971 from US 84 to the Panola County line. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 79 South Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $6.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor is applying an asphalt surface and conducting driveway work. Expect lane closures and brief delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Work is expected to begin on Tuesday, June 5, on this project that consists of placing an asphalt overlay on the roadway, base repairs, applying new striping, and installing new metal beam guard fence. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. Delays can be expected.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance will be performing base repairs on FM 14 south of the Sabine River. A second crew will conduct spot seal operations starting on SH 110N then continuing on FM 849 and FM 857. Expect lane closures at both work locations with flaggers providing traffic control.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 344 Culvert Replacement Project

Limits: At Bell Branch Creek (approximately 1 mile west of SH 110)

Contractor: Red Baron Building Company, LLC

Cost: $348,000

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

The contractor is conducting concrete work on the wing walls as work continues to replace the culvert on FM 344 at Bell Branch Creek near Whitehouse. The job also includes restoring the pavement. The roadway is closed at this location and motorists must use other routes to reach their destinations. A detour route is in place: take FM 756 to FM 346 to SH 110.

Loop 323 West Widening at UPRR Underpass

Limits: Tyler’s West Loop and SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $12 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2017

No work is planned this week. This project widened Loop 323 from SH 31 to Shaw Street and replaced the railroad bridge.

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 S, 1.3 miles N of FM 857 S to FM 1805; FM 1804 from the Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Motorists are encouraged to avoid these areas as crews apply seal coat on all three roadways. Expect lane closures and delays. The project is widening, sealing and resurfacing all three roads.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Seal coat operations are planned and will be followed up with the application of a Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface. Expect lane closures and possible delays. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

No work is planned on this project that includes placing a one course surface treatment and a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface. Expect lane closures and possible delays.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work is ongoing in the eastbound lanes including cement treating, processing flex base and placing storm drainage. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 2.0 miles south of US 80 (Upshur C/L), south to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer of 2017

No work is planned for the week on this project to repair the existing pavement structure and place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface. Expect lane closures and delays when work resumes with flaggers and signage in place to assist traffic through the work zone.

SH 64 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 mile west of FM 724

Contractor: IOC Company of Edinberg, TX

Cost: $1.7 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

No work is scheduled on this project to place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface on the roadway from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures and delays during this work with flaggers providing traffic control.

SH I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer of 2017

Work gets underway in June on this project to place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and install updates to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work is set to start in June on this project to add right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. Work is scheduled to begin on Loop 323 between Broadway and Old Bullard before moving to US 69. Work will occur at Cumberland, then Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance continues base repair work on FM 1995 between FM 773 and the Smith County line. A second crew will be conducting routine maintenance activities on roadways around the county. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor is cement treating subgrade and hauling flex base about 1.3 miles south of I-20. Structure work continues at Horsley Creek. Expect daily lane closures on this project to widen FM 314.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Cement treating and flex-base work is being conducted starting about a mile east of FM 316. Expect lane closures with a pilot car in place to move traffic through the work zone. This project is widening almost eight miles of the roadway.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor plans to complete bridge rail construction, install metal beam guard fence, and lay hot mix on CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek. The road is closed to thru traffic.

I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor plans to remove the concrete barrier wall and conduct resurfacing work on I-20 Wednesday. On Friday, traffic will be moved to the new ramp, and the old ramp will be demolished. I-20 traffic should expect westbound outside lane closures Wednesday through Friday. Message boards have been installed to notify motorists of the upcoming closures. The contractor also plans to complete striping on the new CRCP frontage road. Other possible work includes moving the barrier wall, completing paving to tie-in the new ramp to I-20, moving traffic to the new FM 314 Exit Ramp and closing the existing ramp with barrier wall.

Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance continues pavement level up operations on FM 2225 and FM 2088. Expect lane closures in both work zones with flaggers providing traffic control.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

The contractor is ditch blading and placing topsoil. Expect occasional lane closures. This project includes resetting driveway pipe, cross culvert extensions, guardrail and various other improvements. The contractor is currently working on FM 2869 moving southward from FM 2088 to SH 154.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Tree Removal: In Gregg County and on Toll 49

- Sign Maintenance: Tuesday and Thursday through all three counties

- RPM/Button Replacement: This moving operation is in Van Zandt County

- Guardrail Repairs: Thursday through all three counties

No lane closures are planned but that is subject to change.