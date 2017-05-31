Sports WebXtra: Cowboys OTAs update - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Cowboys OTAs update

Ezekiel Elliott returns to practice during OTAs. Ezekiel Elliott returns to practice during OTAs.
DALLAS (KLTV) -

At the pro level, the Cowboys returned to the field Tuesday afternoon and began their second week of organized team activities. After missing the first session
while recovering body soreness following a car accident, running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in action.

It will be interesting to see what Elliott does during his second year in the league, but the same goes for Dak Prescott. Prescott set nearly 20 team rookie
quarterback records last year and tied an NFL rookie record with 13 wins.

The fourth round selection won rookie of the year honors, but he expects to be even better in 2017.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

    Wednesday, May 31 2017

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:05:00 GMT
    Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.

    From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.

  TJC baseball closing in on history

    Tuesday, May 30 2017

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:49:58 GMT
    TJC is one win from winning its fourth straight title.

    It's been all business at the Division II World Series for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. But, thanks to three straight wins in Greeneville, Tennessee, the Apaches had the day off and hit the pool.

