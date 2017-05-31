Sports WebXtra: Cowboys OTAs update

At the pro level, the Cowboys returned to the field Tuesday afternoon and began their second week of organized team activities. After missing the first session

while recovering body soreness following a car accident, running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in action.

It will be interesting to see what Elliott does during his second year in the league, but the same goes for Dak Prescott. Prescott set nearly 20 team rookie

quarterback records last year and tied an NFL rookie record with 13 wins.

The fourth round selection won rookie of the year honors, but he expects to be even better in 2017.



