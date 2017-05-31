No power leads to spoiled food, medicine

He's barely able to walk, so he uses to the chair to move longer distances. (Source: KLTV)

With so many people still without power - especially in Longview - food is spoiling and phones and other needed items can't be charged. Air conditioning is out at the start of summer. Like other parts of the city, power is still out at the Johnson Street Apartments.

"Since Sunday," said resident Antonio Nelson.

The storm swept through and left a tree on a power line down the street from the apartment complex. Power is on in other parts of the neighborhood, but the transformer that brings electricity to the two-story complex is out still.

"They came yesterday to look at it," Nelson said. "But they didn't mark or tape it off."

And so the tree that has the street down to one lane, has him worried that someone will crash into when its dark. The incident is right outside Joyce Carr's front yard of flowers and trinkets.

"It's been rough," she said. "All my food is spoiled."

In addition to spoiling food, medicine is going too. William Atchison, who lives around the block, says power is still out in his home. That means the insulin cartridges he needs to keep at room temperature are going bad in the 80+ degree days that have followed the storm.

Walk a several doors down, toward the front of the Johnson Street Apartments, and you'll find Willie Bradford. He gets around in a power chair that's on the last of its charge.

"The battery is down all the way," he said. "I'll have enough to go back into the room, but not enough to get out again."

Rooms there are still in the dark, along with other parts of Longview expected to not see electricity until Friday.

