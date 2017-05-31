Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas. Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.
CARTHAGE, TX (KLTV) -

From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history.

Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment
to the Longhorns.

Since 2014, Texas has signed nearly 10 players East Texas, including three big time names from the class of 2017.

If his commitment holds, Ingram, who is considered one of the top running backs in the country, would be a huge get for head coach Tom Herman.

With over 25 division one offers, Ingram burst onto the scene as a junior rushing over 2,200 hundred yards and 31 touchdowns. The running back
helped the Bulldogs win the Class 4A Division I state title last year and was named the games offensive MVP.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All Rights Reserved.

  • KLTV SportsLocal SportsMore>>

  • NFL Draft 2017

    NFL Draft 2017

  • Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

    Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

    Wednesday, May 31 2017 12:05 AM EDT2017-05-31 04:05:00 GMT
    Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas.

    From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.

    More >>

    From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.

    More >>

  • TJC baseball closing in on history

    TJC baseball closing in on history

    Tuesday, May 30 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-05-31 03:49:58 GMT
    TJC is one win from winning its fourth straight title.TJC is one win from winning its fourth straight title.

    It's been all business at the Division II World Series for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. But, thanks to three straight wins in Greeneville, Tennessee, the Apaches had the day off and hit the pool.

    More >>

    It's been all business at the Division II World Series for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. But, thanks to three straight wins in Greeneville, Tennessee, the Apaches had the day off and hit the pool.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly