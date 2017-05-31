Sports WebXtra: Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram commits to Texas

From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history.

Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment

to the Longhorns.

Since 2014, Texas has signed nearly 10 players East Texas, including three big time names from the class of 2017.

If his commitment holds, Ingram, who is considered one of the top running backs in the country, would be a huge get for head coach Tom Herman.

With over 25 division one offers, Ingram burst onto the scene as a junior rushing over 2,200 hundred yards and 31 touchdowns. The running back

helped the Bulldogs win the Class 4A Division I state title last year and was named the games offensive MVP.

