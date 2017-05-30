Woden softball set for first trip to state tournament - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Woden softball set for first trip to state tournament

Woden is headed to the state tournament.
NACOGDOCHES, TX (KLTV) -

At the high school ranks, two East Texas softball teams have qualified for the state tournament. We heard from Hughes Springs Monday night,
so now the focus is on Woden.

The Lady Eagles, from class 2A, are final four bound for the first time in program history. They will face a Shiner team in the semifinals that has plenty
of experience in Austin. The Lady Comanches are here for the 12th time and just happen to be the back to back defending state champions.

Woden though isn't completely blind to the big stage, because some of these girls helped the basketball team make the state tourney in march.

