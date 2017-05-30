TJC baseball closing in on history

From Tyler native Earl Campbell to Ricky Williams, the University of Texas has produced some of the best running backs in college football history. Perhaps Carthage star Keaontay Ingram will be the next. On his twitter account Tuesday afternoon, the four star recruit announced his verbal commitment to the Longhorns.More >>
It's been all business at the Division II World Series for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. But, thanks to three straight wins in Greeneville, Tennessee, the Apaches had the day off and hit the pool.More >>
At the pro level, the Cowboys returned to the field Tuesday afternoon and began their second week of organized team activities. After missing the first session while recovering body soreness following a car accident, running back Ezekiel Elliott is back in action. It will be interesting to see what Elliott does during his second year in the league, but the same goes for Dak Prescott.More >>
At the high school ranks, two East Texas softball teams have qualified for the state tournament. We heard from Hughes Springs Monday night, so now the focus is on Woden. The Lady Eagles, from class 2A, are final four bound for the first time in program history.More >>
