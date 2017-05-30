TJC baseball closing in on history

It's been all business at the Division II World Series for the Tyler Junior College baseball team. But, thanks to three straight wins in Greeneville, Tennessee,

the Apaches had the day off and hit the pool. A little rest and relaxation for TJC on this Tuesday. I spoke with head coach Doug wren earlier during the afternoon and numerous players did show up for an optional batting practice session.

In addition to watching other teams beat up on each other in elimination games, TJC is in the driver seat to win the 2017 title.

The Apaches, who will face Niagara County Wednesday night need just one more victory, while the Thunder Wolves have to beat TJC twice.

In the championship game of the eight-team field for the fourth straight year, Tyler is closing in on history. Going back to the 2014 World Series, the Apaches have won 15 consecutive games at the national tournament and are on the verge of becoming the first junior college to ever win four straight championships.

For now though, the program is staying in the moment.



