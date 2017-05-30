Longview to test tornado sirens Wednesday

Caretakers at Creature Comforts say the siren next to their parking lot did not go off on Sunday. (Source: KLTV)

After hearing from many residents who say they did not hear sirens ahead of Sunday's tornado, Longview officials say the city plans to test its sirens Wednesday at noon.

"We'll have spotters at each of our 20 siren locations," city spokesperson Shawn Hara said.

Those spotters will listen to double check to hear if the sirens function properly. The city can track if a siren is activated through an electronic monitoring system, but it's adding a human element for reassurance.

"We heard from several people saying they heard the sirens Sunday," Hara said. "But we also heard from several people saying they didn't hear the sirens."

According the the Longview Fire Department, sirens were activated Sunday after the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of southeast Gregg County. But it's unclear if all of them sounded off.

In the west of Longview, caretakers at Creature Comforts hear the sound of dogs barking everyday. However, one loud sound they say they didn't hear Sunday was a tornado siren outside their front door.

"It did not go off," Morgan Spivey said.

She was working Sunday with several others when storms came through. And like the others, she says the warning signal was the wind and the rain, not the tornado siren.

Again, the test on Wednesday will happen at noon.

