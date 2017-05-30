Family thankful even after tree smashes their Longview home

While Sunday's storms sent a massive tree slamming into a Longview home, its owners say they are thankful.

The homeowner's daughter, Lorri Stone, commented that she saw the angel after the crews had turned off their chainsaws and had trimmed parts of the fallen tree.

The Huddlestons had just put a contract on another house last week, they said. Lorri Stone says that portion of the story is God's hand in that they will have another home to go to.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.