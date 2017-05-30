3 killed in shooting at Greenville Nissan dealership

According to Greenville officials, an active shooter situation happened Tuesday night.More >>
According to Greenville officials, an active shooter situation happened Tuesday night.More >>
We're getting a very up-close look via cell phone video of those who were stuck at an East Texas lake during Sunday night’s storms.More >>
We're getting a very up-close look via cell phone video of those who were stuck at an East Texas lake during Sunday night’s storms.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for Longview as crews work to restore power to many homes and businesses.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for Longview as crews work to restore power to many homes and businesses.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
Marshall police are searching for two suspects who tried - and failed - to steal an ATM earlier this month.More >>
Marshall police are searching for two suspects who tried - and failed - to steal an ATM earlier this month.More >>