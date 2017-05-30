3 killed in shooting at Greenville Nissan dealership

According to Greenville officials, an active shooter situation happened Tuesday night at a local car dealership.



The shooting took place at Nissan of Greenville, which is at 6403 Interstate 30. At 7:20 p.m., Greenville police responded to reports of multiple shots fired at the dealership. Upon arrival, they found three deceased males, officials confirm. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are not known at this time, officials say, and an investigation has begun.

No officers were involved or injured in the shooting, according to Kathy Lucas with the City of Greenville.

