Easton residents describe damage as tornado passes near community

An East Texas community is rebuilding after one of Sunday’s tornadoes passed right by it.

Residents in Easton, just southeast of Longview sifted through their homes, some of which had extensive tree damage. They took us through the moments as they rode out the severe weather and took him through what's next.

"We were all under there and we were scared, because it was raining and water was coming in," says Aaron Martinez as he looks at their battered home.



Martinez says his family is fortunate in an unfortunate situation.



"You're just kind of getting all the kids to like calm down and tell him nothing's wrong from that first tree and as soon as that second tree falls down, everybody's scared," says Martinez.



His home was being pummeled by trees.



"It was kind of like when you break a board, but ten times louder,” says Martinez.



The family says they're probably going to have to tear their house down and for now they're staying with family as they try to rebuild.



For Matinez and those with him today was about moving the last remaining things out of the home.



"It's a lot of memories that we lived here and stuff, so to kind of throw all of this away, it's kind of sad," says Martinez.



Elsewhere in Easton, the brooks family also had a tree land on their home.



"I was like okay, it's was just a regular thunderstorm, about ten seconds later, I heard another boom and I was like somethings not right," says Chaston Brooks.



We also met up with the man who was in charge of first response in the area, Easton Fire Chief Larry Kellams.



"This storm just happened so quick there was no warning. We had hail, high wind, rain water was all over the road,” says Kellams.

He showed us damage that spread to an RV Park where a tree smashed an RV. Thankfully no one was inside, a good sign among everything that could have happened.



"You can replace a home or a trailer, but you can't replace a family member," says Kellams.

Chief Kellams says most of the power has been restored to Easton. He also says that there were no injuries from that storm.



