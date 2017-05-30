Police searching for man who smuggled $1,200 worth of cigarettes in trash can

Marshall police are searching for a man who smuggled $1,200 worth of cigarettes out of a dollar store in a trash can.

Marshall Police Department said Tuesday that officers are searching for a suspect in a theft at a dollar store. The department has released surveillance video of the incident.

The incident occurred about 6 p.m. May 24 at the Dollar General in the 600 block of East End Boulevard.

"Once inside the business, the man made his way to the back office and loaded approximately 20 cartons of cigarettes, valued at about $1,200, inside a trash can. The man then left the store without paying for the items," the police department statement read.

Police say the suspect was driving a small SUV and may be responsible for similar thefts in neighboring cities.

To identify the suspect, or provide information on his whereabouts, contact MPD at 903-935-4575. To provide an anonymous tip, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

