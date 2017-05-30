VIDEO: Suspects try, fail to steal convenience store ATM

Marshall police are searching for two suspects who tried - and failed - to steal an ATM earlier this month.

Surveillance video shows the duo attempting to take the machine, and one of the suspects struggling to get a chain around the machine while the other attempts to correctly position the truck.

The video was taken about 5 a.m. May 19 at an EZ Mart in the 2500 block of West Pinecrest Drive.

Police say the vehicle used in the crime was stolen and has since been recovered and returned to the owner.

To provide information on the case, call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575. To make an anonymous tip, call Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.