Missing Hunt County man found deceased

Hunt County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Jeff Haines said 75-year-old Keith Wells, who went missing Friday May 26, was found dead Sunday, May 28, around 7:45 p.m.



Officials say he was found 400 yards from his four-wheeler on property where he was working on a fence

Some 200 volunteers began searching Wells' property when he turned up missing

Sgt.Haines said they do not suspect foul play at this time, and are awaiting autopsy results before a ruling on his death can be made. Wells suffered from diabetes, officials said.



