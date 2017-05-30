DPS identifies motorcyclist in fatal wreck on FM 1844 near Longview

A motorcyclist who died in a Monday evening wreck in Gregg County has been identified.

About 7:28 p.m., Monday troopers responded to a fatal wreck involving a motorcycle on FM 1844.

According to a Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary report, a 2004 Ford Flex was driving northbound on FM 1844 when it made a left turn onto Hamby Road. As it continued down the road, the driver of a 2005 Suzuki motorcycle failed to control his speed and crashed into the back of the Ford Flex vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Jabre Alexander, 30, of Longview, was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge B.H. Jameson.

The passengers in the Ford Flex were identified as Casey Morgan, 30 and Marc Morgan, 38. There were also two children in the vehicle, both from Longview. None of them were injured in the crash, according to the report.

DPS also said that witnesses at the scene saw the motorcycle driving at a high speed prior to the time of the crash.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.