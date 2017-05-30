Longview siren test to be held Wednesday

Marshall police are searching for two suspects who tried - and failed - to steal an ATM earlier this month.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for Longview as crews work to restore power to many homes and businesses.More >>
Hunt County Sheriff Deputy Sgt. Jeff Haines said 75-year-old Keith Wells, who went missing Friday May 26, was found dead Sunday, May 28, around 7:45 p.m.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
A motorcyclist who died in a Monday evening wreck in Gregg County has been identified.More >>
