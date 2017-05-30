Violent waves destroy Lake Cherokee boat house during Longview tornadoes

Lake Cherokee was rocked by violent waves during the Longview tornadoes on Sunday, and it was caught on camera.



Kenny Howard was staying with relatives for the weekend at a lakefront home southeast of Lakeport when the storm hit. The family home is on the southeastern shore of the lake, facing into the storm that approached quickly from Longview.

“The boat dock and pier were destroyed,” Howard said Tuesday. “The boat house collapsed on top of our pontoon boat, which is destroyed,” Howard said.













Trees on the property were blown onto vehicles in the driveway, damaging Howard’s pickup.



But it’s what was left standing that has the family puzzled.



“Our jet ski and the ski lift did survive. The crazy thing is the jet ski was not tied off to anything,” Howard said, sharing a photo of the jet ski dangling above the water.



The storm that damaged the boat dock spun off at least two EF-1 tornadoes in the Longview and Easton areas. Crews are continuing to survey damaged areas.



