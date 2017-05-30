Recovery efforts continue for ETX, many remain without power

Recovery efforts continue for East Texas as crews work to restore power to many homes and businesses.

As of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO said that they have restored power to 65,000 customers affected by Sunday's storms. Approximately 37,700 remain without power.

"Almost 1,100 men and women, including 461 line and 625 tree personnel, are working to restore power to SWEPCO customers," the company said in a news release. "The estimated restoration times below tell when we expect to have power restored to 95 percent of customers in an area. Your power may be restored prior to our estimate."

OUTAGES

Outages and Estimated Restoration Times (for 95 percent of customers who can take power):

Longview District (62,000 at peak – 24,055 at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday)

Carthage – 961 Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Gladewater – 1,076 Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Kilgore – 159 Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Longview – 21,440 Friday at 5 p.m.

Marshall – 350 Wednesday at 10 p.m.

Outage updates here

School closures here

Several business and schools in Longview are closed Tuesday due to power outages.

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said, "district staff will continue to monitor the situation with city officials and power companies as it develops. " He added that by Tuesday afternoon they will determine if additional days are needed.

CLOSURES

The City of Longview reported several city office closures:

The City of Longview Development Services office is closed and a temporary office has been set up at Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center.

City of Longview Parks & Recreation office has no power and is temporarily closed. As of now, this week’s Pre-Session Learn to Swim classes at Longview Swim Center are still scheduled.

Paula Martin Jones Recreation Center and Green Street Recreation Center are also without power and are temporarily closed.

SHELTERS

An emergency center has also been created for those impacted by Sunday's storms. An American Red Cross emergency shelter is open at the Longview Exhibit Building at the Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. According to city officials, the shelter will have cots and blankets available for those in need. Showers are available but residents will need to bring soap, shampoo, and towel. Also, remember to bring any medications or medical equipment if necessary.

City officials also said that the Longview Public Library is open to residents that need to charge their cellphones.

TRAFFIC

Longview officials are also urging residents to be aware and cautious when driving.

Many traffic lights are still out of service so remember to drive defensively.

If the traffic signal is totally dark, all drivers are to stop at the intersection, then proceed as if the intersection had stop signs controlling all approaches unless law enforcement or other authorized persons are directing traffic or there are portable stop signs located on select approaches.

If the signal is in flashing mode, drivers having a flashing red light are to stop and yield to other drivers before proceeding through the intersection. Drivers having a flashing yellow light are to proceed with caution.

DONATIONS

A donation page has also been set up with the American Red Cross for those who want to donate to the storm recovery.

Texas Roadhouse in Longview is offering a free lunch to SWEPCO/AEP and emergency response employees from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of 320 East Loop 281.

ELECTRICAL SAFETY

SWEPCO also provided the following safety procedures.

Never touch a downed utility wire, no matter how harmless it looks. Don't touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity.

If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box. Portable generators "backfeed" electricity up the line and risk the lives of repair workers and the public. Follow the manufacturers' instructions carefully, and plug essential appliances directly into the generator.

If the weatherhead or meter base at your home or business has been damaged or pulled away from the structure, you will need to have it repaired by a licensed electrician before SWEPCO can safely reconnect service.

Related stories:

Clean up efforts continue after EF-1 tornado impacts East Texas

City of Longview releases guidelines for storm debris disposal

PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage across ETX

Komatsu dome collapses during severe storms

High winds rip trees onto Longview roads, homes

Cleanup continues after East Texas storms

PHOTOS: Sunday storm damage across ETX

NWS preliminary survey finds EF-1 tornado struck Longview area

High winds rip trees from ground, send them onto Longview roads, homes

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.