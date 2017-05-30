Lemon-ice cream pie by Mama Steph

This pie recipe is so quick to make that you’ll be able to prepare it anytime you like. The ingredients are inexpensive and it’s a refreshing treat on a summer day. Share with a friend!

Lemon-ice cream pie

Ingredients:

4 cups vanilla ice cream, softened

6 ounces frozen lemonade concentrate, melted

zest of one lemon

graham cracker pie crust

Method:

In large mixing bowl, combine the ice cream and the lemonade. Stir well. Sprinkle in half the lemon zest, and stir in.

Pour the mixture into the pie crust, smooth the top, and then sprinkle with remaining lemon zest.

Freeze for 4 hours; allow to soften slightly before attempting to cut into slices. Adorn with lemon slices for a lovely presentation, if you like.



