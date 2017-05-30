Lemon ice cream pie

The Whitehouse High School band is performing for a group of East Texas veterans in Washington, D.C. The veterans are participating in Heroes Flight, a trip sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1.More >>
Recovery efforts continue for Longview as crews work to restore power to many homes and businesses.
Several campuses in Longview are reporting closures due to lack of electricity.
