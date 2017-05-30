Tuesday's Weather: Partly cloudy & warm. A very slight chance for a pop-up afternoon shower. High near 86

Good Tuesday morning, East Texas! Another warm start with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds look to break with a little more sunshine today and warmer temperatures. Highs this afternoon will reach the mid-80s with light easterly winds. There is a very slight chance for an isolated shower or storm today, but the stationary front has lost a lot of it's energy, so not much is expected. The unsettled weather pattern is still in place, which means chances for rain will continue for the next several days. Wednesday looks warm and partly cloudy with a chance for a few afternoon storms. Better chances for showers and storms heading into Thursday and Friday, especially during the afternoon hours. Temperatures look to stay near average in the mid-80s through the end of the week. The next cold front arrives this weekend, bringing more chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

