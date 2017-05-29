Heroes Flight: Air Force Memorial just one memory for day 1

Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery.



First, on Monday, they visited the Air Force Memorial.

How do you make it through 99 years of life, including service in the Air Force, without ever getting on a plane?

WWII Veteran Olan Wise, who took his first flight today, says it is simple: just stay on the ground.

"I was in the Air Force for 50 or 60 years, and never have been off the ground," he said.

On the ground in D.C, the Heroes Flight veterans got their traditional water cannon salute, and the always unforgettable welcome.

There couldn't have been a more perfect greeting on this Memorial Day.



The first stop was the towering Air Force Memorial, where the veterans got another round of appreciation from total strangers.

"I serve myself, but what I did was a piece of cake compared to what these people went through," said Marine Corps veteran Sandy Wayman, "So, to see them come out here, and see their own memorials, and just be recognized for what they did, is really what it's all about."

The afternoon also included stops at the Navy Memorial and the Marine Corps Memorial. That's where R D Lewis, seeing the statue for the first time, was struck by how the world has changed since he entered the Marine Corps at age 15.

"Man of God glorified our Lord by raising the flag, " Lewis said. "and now we spit on it and drive it in the dirt. They died, [and] that they have that right to do that, is a shame."

But these veterans, still today, can change the world around them. At dinner, they were served by a young college student from California. And here just over an hour, she came away with a very different point of view.

"I think anytime that you know someone has personally gone through so much history, and done so much, it kind of gives you a little bit more perspective," said Riley Hawblitzel. "Being here in D.C, you get to see some of that day-to-day. But not usually persons, just more buildings and monuments."

Day 2 for the Heroes will be jam-packed: Arlington National Cemetery and a tour of the Capitol with Congressman Louie Gohmert.



