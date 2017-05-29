Game Wardens hand out citations as boating season ramps up

It's the un-official start of the summer and that means more and more boaters are going to be heading out to East Texas Lakes.

As a result, game wardens say they will be patrolling the waters and looking for safety violations. They took us along for a ride as they monitored the waterways.

On Lake Tyler we start the boat and head out to make sure everyone is having a good time, but also following the laws.



"If we see a boat with a lot of people we're going stop them and make sure there's enough life jackets for everyone on board," says Clark.



Soon enough, Game Warden Brad Clark spots a boat and we swoop in. Clark yells out to the boaters.



"We're doing a quick water safety check...show me 1,2,3,4,5 more life jackets and a throw cushion please.”

The boaters have the necessary equipment are given the all clear and Clark gives them one last reminder.

"Y'all know BWI, boating while intoxicated. Just make sure the operator’s not impaired, y'all have fun.”



Clark spots another boat and again yells out to the occupants. "Hi folks how are y'all...we're going to do a quick water safety check,"



They check for life jackets, but not all of the riders have one.



"Start passing them around and everybody hold one if you're not wearing one please. We're missing four. We're short of four life jackets," says Clark.



On the boat a young child’s life jacket was also too small.



"You going to receive one citation for being short four life jackets," says Clark.



It's a moment to reflect as their patrol comes to a close there's a hope that one citation can go a long way.



"A vast majority of the people who drown as a result of falling out of a boat or a boat accident a vast majority of them would probably still be alive if they were wearing their life jacket,” says Clark.

Clark says game wardens have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to life jackets. The citation for not having enough is a Class C Misdemeanor and can run up to 500 dollars.

