Game Wardens hand out citations as boating season ramps up

A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.More >>
SWEPCO is still working to restore power to nearly 32,000 customers in Longview.More >>
Longview Fire Department is reporting no severe injuries tonight after high winds came through the city, but structure and property damage was easy to see in many neighborhoods.More >>
Some East Texas lakes were quieter on Memorial Day due to Sunday night’s weather.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
