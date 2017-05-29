Cleanup continues after East Texas storms

Joyce Olney is 99-years-old. She had to charge her power chair with electricity created by a generator. (Source: KLTV)

SWEPCO estimates 95% of its customers will see power by Friday evening. (Source: KLTV)

SWEPCO is still working to restore power to nearly 32,000 customers in Longview. Electricity is out in homes across the city, which brought many people onto Longview roads to look at damage.

"It's substantial, to say the least," resident Kevin Myers said.

He's standing in the parking lot of Komatsu Mining Corporation, taking pictures of a collapsed storage dome.

"Never thought I'd see one of these collapse," he said.

The dome was along a damage path that suggests a tornado moved through the area on Sunday evening. After surveying damage across the west and south of the city, the National Weather Service in Shreveport is says damage resembles that of an EF-1 tornado.

SWEPCO power crews and the Longview Fire Department were out in the city on Monday.

"Crews will start with a substation and check for wires and poles down," SWEPCO spokesperson Lynn Ferry-Nelson said.

She says that the company will start from the top down: fixing substations and lines and then restoring power to homes. As of Monday afternoon, they estimate power won't be on in parts of Longview until Friday at 5 in the evening.

And so those without power are cranking up generators. Among the affected area retirement homes, hospitals and nursing homes are most vulnerable. Heartis Longview ran a generator outside its facility to bring power to oxygen users in its facility. It's also charging Joyce Olney's power chair.

"I don't know how long it will take!" the 99-year-old said.

Longview Mayor Andy Mack released a statement Monday saying city workers are working around the clock, and the best thing people can do is stay home if they don't need to be out in the affected area.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.