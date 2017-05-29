Day 2 of Heroes Flight: ETX veterans honored by Whitehouse school band

Veterans are scheduled to visit various monuments Tuesday and will be honored by a local high school band.

The trip is part of Brookshire and Super 1's Heroes Flight. Heroes Flight takes East Texas veterans on a trip to Washington, D.C. to tour national monuments and memorials. The veterans will visit the Arlington National Cemetery on Tuesday, May 30. There they will get to witness the Changing of the Guard.

The Whitehouse High School band also performed for the veterans in D.C. at the WWII Memorial.

Also on Tuesday, the veterans will visit the US Marines Memorial, WWII Memorial, Korean, Lincoln, and Vietnam Memorials, as well as the FDR and MLK Memorials.

The veterans will also get a tour of the Capitol building and the Knights of Columbus State Council building.

