Despite weather concerns, boaters head out to East Texas lakes

Some East Texas lakes were quieter on Memorial Day due to Sunday night’s weather.

Choppy waters and lingering weather concerns seemed to keep boaters away from the 'Lake Tyler Marina Resort' in Smith County, but those who spoke with us say rain or shine, they're going to do their best to enjoy their holiday and the boating season.

Cooking up the hot dogs and serving the customers, Terri Waggener is the owner at the marina and is helping do it all, but says it's a little slow for the holiday and there's good reason for that.



"It was just crazy, it just clouded up real fast, the wind started blowing and it started raining," says Waggener.



Amid overcast skies, that weather is still on people's minds.



"Makes them a little leery about coming out, but as you can see outside there's people that are coming out,” says Waggener.



Lindsey Thornton is one of those who is out on the lake.



"We knew it was going to rain today, but we're not really scared about it," says Thornton.



Others like Ryan Soward and his family went through a slight scare Sunday.



"It started raining and then the lighting came, and it struck the water multiple times," says Soward.



He says they're making the most of it.



"It's the lake and it's summer time," says Soward.



He says they're well prepared.



"My wife is our resident weather person in my house," Soward.



Ryan Soward says it's not necessarily a bad thing that there aren't many out.



"When you get a lot of boats out there and you want to do some recreation sometimes you just got to go, ‘there's too many people out there for the kids.’"



While others like Waggener hope a few more people come out, it’s a mixed bag of opinions that goes perfect, with the weather.

Terri Waggener says even with bad weather, some still come out to fish. She says she worries about their safety, but says some will still head out to the lake every chance they get.

