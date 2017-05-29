Longview ISD, UT-Tyler Longview, others closed Tuesday due to outages

"We're doing a quick water safety check...show me 1,2,3,4,5 more life jackets and a throw cushion please.”More >>
"We're doing a quick water safety check...show me 1,2,3,4,5 more life jackets and a throw cushion please.”More >>
Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. FMore >>
Heroes Flight, sponsored by Brookshire's and Super 1 Foods, honors veterans for their service and provides them a chance to visit places such as the World War II Memorial, the Capitol and the Arlington National Cemetery. FMore >>
Several campuses in Longview are reporting closures due to lack of electricity.More >>
Several campuses in Longview are reporting closures due to lack of electricity.More >>
A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.More >>
A preliminary survey by a National Weather Service team has determined that an EF-1 tornado struck Longview during storms Sunday night.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>
Electric companies are reporting numerous power outages around East Texas, after Sunday's severe thunderstorms.More >>