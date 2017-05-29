Longview ISD, UT-Tyler Longview, others closed Tuesday due to outages

Several campuses in Longview are reporting closures due to lack of electricity, though one school is waiting until Tuesday morning to make the call.



Chris Craddock with Kilgore College says that the decision whether to open the Longview campus for classes on Tuesday morning is still up in the air.



"We're going to check the situation in the morning [and] will know by 7 a.m," Craddock said.



Longview Child Development Centr at 12305 High Street in Longview says they will remain closed on Tuesday.

Longview ISD said they will be closed Tuesday due to power outages. Employees are asked not to report on Tuesday.

UT-Tyler's Longview campus is canceling classes Tuesday due to lack of electricity.

Spokesperson Beverley Golden said the campus, on Eastman Road in Longview, is closed temporarily. The campus will reopen once power has been restored. Golden did not have an estimated time on when power would be restored. Golden said if power is restored after Tuesday, the campus will hold classes.

Golden also said that The University of Texas at Tyler Longview Innovation Academy charter school will be closed Tuesday due to the power outage following the weekend storm. She said crews are working to restore power to the many residences and businesses in the area.

Updates will be announced as they develop.

Sunday night storms knocked out power to thousands across East Texas.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.