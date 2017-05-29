Longview ISD, UT-Tyler Longview closed Tuesday due to outages

Several campuses in Longview are reporting closures due to lack of electricity.

Longview ISD said they will be closed Tuesday due to power outages. Employees are asked not to report on Tuesday.

UT-Tyler's Longview campus is canceling classes Tuesday due to lack of electricity.

Spokesperson Beverley Golden said the campus, on Eastman Road in Longview, is closed temporarily. The campus will reopen once power has been restored. Golden did not have an estimated time on when power would be restored. Golden said if power is restored after Tuesday, the campus will hold classes.

Golden also said that The University of Texas at Tyler Longview Innovation Academy charter school will be closed Tuesday due to the power outage following the weekend storm. She said crews are working to restore power to the many residences and businesses in the area.

Updates will be announced as they develop.

Sunday night storms knocked out power to thousands across East Texas.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.