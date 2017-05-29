Kansas restaurant Memorial Day closing sign goes viral

A message on a restaurant sign in Kansas has gone viral after conveying what many say is the real reason why Memorial Day is observed in the U.S.

On May 25, Facebook user Brandon Lee posted a picture of the sign located at Mayberry's Restaurant in Washington, Kansas.

The post reads: "We have 619,300 reasons to be closed Monday! WWI-116,516, WWII-405,399, Korea-33,686, Vietnam-58,209, Iraq-4,404, Afghanistan-1,086"

The post has since been shared more than 140,000 times. As of Memorial Day, the post had over 6,000 reactions and over 300 comments.

However, there are some who say the 'reasons' are much higher. People are commenting that the sign forgot the 620,000 American soldiers who died in the Civil War.

Also, the sign did not include those Americans who died during Desert Storm. The comment reads "Lest we not forget" and includes "Dessert Storm-148".

The feedback has not all been negative, as many say the inaccuracies do not overshadow the meaning.

Facebook user Kay Evans said, "Their numbers may be wrong... Their Heart & Pride are in the right place. Thank you for posting"



Facebook user Linda Thornhill said "God bless you all past, present,& future.May you RIP .you will forever be remembered for your service"



