Lone Star beef and veggie burger by Texas Beef Council

In the mood for a great burger? Shalene McNeill with the Texas Beef Council shares a recipe you'll be happy to sink your teeth into!



Lone Star Beef & Veggie Burgers:

by The Texas Beef Council



• 2 pounds Ground Beef (90% lean)

• 1 medium zucchini, grated

• 1 medium carrot, grated

• 6 cloves garlic, minced

• 1/2 cup cilantro, chopped

• 1/4 cup plain bread crumbs

• 1 egg, beaten

• 2 tablespoons chili powder

• 2 teaspoons ground cumin

• 2 teaspoons Kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Instructions:

1. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl, gently mixing until fully incorporated. Be careful not to over mix. Shape Ground Beef into 8 thick patties.

2. Light charcoal grill. The fire should be quite hot; you should barely be able to hold your hand 3 or 4 inches over rack. After the coals are gray, spray rack with cooking spray or brush with oil to help keep burgers from sticking.

3. Put patties on grill and cook about 4 minutes per side for rare, and another minute per side for each increasing stage of doneness.

4. Serve on buns, toast or hard rolls garnished as you like.