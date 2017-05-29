DPS responds after wreck involving motorcycles in Smith County

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash involving motorcycles Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the 19000 block of Highway 271, near Interstate 20.

At least one man has been injured. The driver appears to have been riding with a motorcycle club at the time of the crash. EMS responded to the scene, and transported the victim.

The southbound lanes were temporarily blocked but have since reopened.

A unit with a Smith County constable's office also responded.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.