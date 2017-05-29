DPS responding after wreck involving motorcycles in Smith County

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are responding to a crash involving motorcycles.

The crash occurred about 2 p.m. in the 19000 block of Highway 271, near Interstate 20.

At least one man has been injured. The driver appears to have been riding with a motorcycle club at the time of the crash. EMS is on scene, preparing to transport the victim.

The southbound lanes are blocked at this time.

A unit with a Smith County constable's office is also responding.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. Stay with KLTV for updates.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.